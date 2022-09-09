Doug Mastriano caught on video praying for MAGA to 'seize the power' during the days leading up to Jan. 6

Category: World Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 16:24 Hits: 1

A clip of a prayer led by Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is now circulating online.

According to Rolling Stone, the prayer meeting is said to have been organized by Jim Garlow, who is described as "a prominent figure in the far-right New Apostolic Restoration (NAR) movement." The prayer meeting reportedly aligned with Garlow's beliefs which center around the ideology of the government operating around biblical principles.

The controversial clip features Mastriano praying for the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement to "seize the power" amid Republicans' pushback to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election during the time leading up to lawmakers affirming the Electoral College vote.

In the clip, Mastriano can be heard saying, “We remember the promises of old,” he said, before invoking the book of Revelations and its account of the End Times: “We know we overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony and not loving our lives unto death.”

At one point, Mastriano also spoke about the United States' inception from a biblical stance, saying, “We remember 1776, our Declaration of Independence, speaking God’s Truth and Word over what would become the United States of America."



Rolling Stone also notes that he "tied Pennsylvania to God’s divine plan, from the Battle of Gettysburg to the fate of Flight 93, which crashed after a 'strong Christian man' confronted Islamist hijackers on 9/11, with the cry, 'Let’s roll!'"

“God I ask you that you help us roll in these dark times, that we fear not the darkness, that we will seize our Esther and Gideon moments. We’re surrounded by wickedness and fear, and dithering, and inaction,” he added, “But that’s not our problem. Our problem is following Your lead.”

In reference to Jan. 6, Mastriano said: “I pray that… we’ll seize the power that we had given to us by the Constitution, and as well by You, providentially. I pray for the leaders also in the federal government, God, on the Sixth of January that they will rise up with boldness.”

Other religious leaders also expressed similar sentiments. Abby Abildness, a well-known, Pennsylvania-based NAR pastor, weighed in with her sentiments during a prayer of her own. “We look for the victory that you have proclaimed Lord that there would be another term for Pence and for Trump to continue the righteous values that they have opened the door for in this nation,” Abildness said.

James Goll, one of the movement's prophets also weighed in. “We say that the Spirit of God is at move,” Goll intones. “And we release the word over senators.”

During the call, Goll also attempted to condemn one of the state's senators saying: “I declare over Marsha Blackburn, I say, rise up, be a spokeswoman, join the Senator from Missouri…. You are you are an Esther, and you’re called to rise up and be a righteous voice that will also say, ‘I will not allow this on my watch.’”

Watch the video below:

Doug Mastriano pre-Jan. 6 Prayer youtu.be

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/09/doug-mastriano/