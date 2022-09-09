The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘She loved France and we loved her back’: Tears, tributes at Paris market named after Queen While Britain’s longest reigning monarch “held a special place in the hearts of French people”, as President Emmanuel Macron put it, one place in the French capital was especially important to the Queen. FRANCE 24 spoke to shopkeepers and grieving visitors at a flower market in central Paris that was recently renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

