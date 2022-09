Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 September 2022 05:34 Hits: 8

Russia said on Friday it was sending reinforcements to the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv says it has re-taken dozens of settlements as part of a broader counter-offensive.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220910-russia-sends-reinforcements-to-kharkiv-to-counter-ukrainian-counterattack