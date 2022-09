Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 September 2022 06:35 Hits: 11

Britain's Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II. Follow the latest developments on our live blog.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220910-live-charles-iii-to-be-formally-proclaimed-king-after-vowing-lifelong-service