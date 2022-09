Category: World Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 20:20 Hits: 4

Has the sexual revolution let women down? An author examines the gap between the rhetoric and the real world when it comes to valuing women.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Author-Q-As/2022/0909/The-Case-Against-the-Sexual-Revolution-How-feminism-let-women-down?icid=rss