Category: World Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 16:00 Hits: 2

This month, Chilean voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed new constitution. While disinformation played a part in the outcome, the draft's far-reaching reforms alienated many voters who otherwise would have supported the rights it sought to enshrine.

