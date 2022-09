Category: World Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 18:25 Hits: 2

Queen Elizabeth II sustained the monarchy’s legitimacy for seven decades by adhering to old-fashioned virtues: hard work, devotion to duty, fortitude, discretion, and consistency. Those are qualities that someone like former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and those surrounding him barely understand, let alone embody.

