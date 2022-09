Category: World Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 06:08 Hits: 7

The disciplinary committee of world soccer's governing body has sent a letter to the Iranian Football Federation demanding an explanation about why women were prevented from entering the stadium to watch a match earlier this year between the Iranian and Lebanese national teams.

