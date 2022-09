Category: World Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 07:16 Hits: 9

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has warned ahead of an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers that a proposed European price cap on Russian natural gas will result in an immediate cut-off in supplies to Europe by Moscow.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-gas-eu-cap-hungary-cutoff/32025501.html