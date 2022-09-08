Monkeypox Cases Reach Close to 53 000 Globally - WHO

Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 03:11 Hits: 5

A total of 52 997 people have been infected with the monkeypox virus as of January of the current year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Of the cases registered in the last four weeks, 70.7 percent came from the Americas and 28.3 percent from the European continent.

WHO warned about the current outbreak that can cause severe disease in children, pregnant women and immunocompromised people, even though most cases have developed mild symptoms.

According to the international organization, there is variability in the clinical diagnosis of the disease. During the current outbreak, several cases did not present the clinical picture commonly associated with the disease.

"A downward trend can be the most dangerous time, if it opens the door to complacency. WHO continues to recommend that all countries persist with a tailored combination of public health measures, testing, research & targeted vaccination, where vaccines are available"-@DrTedros#monkeypox September 7, 2022

The classic clinical picture of the monkeypox virus is fever, swollen lymph nodes and an evolving centrifugal rash.

The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) has said, "the clinical diagnosis is generally described as mild and most cases present with lesions on the genitals or in the perigenital area," thus suggesting the possibility of transmission by close physical contact during sexual intercourse.

The ECDC also said that the monkeypox incubation phase is generally six to 13 days but can range from five to 21 days. It warned that any human being could become infected with the virus.

The U.S., Spain and Brazil are the countries with the highest number of infections in the world. So far, 18 deaths have been reported, according to WHO.





