Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 07:12 Hits: 4

Berlin is investigating war crimes committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Witness accounts by Ukrainian refugees are crucial, regardless of whether the perpetrators will eventually be tried in Germany or elsewhere.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-seeks-ukrainian-witnesses-of-russian-war-crimes/a-63036239?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf