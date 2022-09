Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 07:09 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: A woman has been found dead with multiple animal bites in Sabah’s east coast Semporna district. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/09/07/woman-found-dead-from-apparent-dog-attack-in-semporna