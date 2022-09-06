George Monbiot: New U.K. PM Liz Truss Has Extreme Neoliberal Anti-Labor, Anti-Environment Record

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 12:15 Hits: 1

The United Kingdom’s Conservative Party has voted for Liz Truss to become its new leader, replacing Boris Johnson and making her Britain’s next prime minister. Truss served as foreign secretary under Johnson and has a record of “extreme neoliberal policies,” says British journalist George Monbiot. These include supporting tax cuts for the wealthy, deregulating the fossil fuel industry and refusing to regulate agricultural pollution. Monbiot also warns Truss will undermine the country’s model public health system and labor rights for organizing workers.

