Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian in West Bank

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces killed a 29-year-old man and wounded 20 Palestinians during a military raid in the city of Jenin in the West Bank.

Mohammad Musa Sabaaneh died after he was shot in the chest, said Wesam Bakker, director of Jenin Hospital, adding that at least 20 Palestinians were injured, including two people in severe conditions.

The events occurred while the Israeli Army was carrying out an operation aimed at demolishing the house of late Ram Hazam, a Palestinian who was accused of having perpetrated an attack in Tel Aviv on April 7.

For decades, Israel has routinely demolished the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly attacks, even before the suspects are formally convicted. Human rights defenders describe this policy as an expression of "State terrorism" and a form of "collective punishment."

For months, the Israeli occupation has been invading the Palestinian city of Jenin and its environs in a continuing effort to suppress Palestinian resistance.



Mohammed Saba'neh, 29, is the most recent martyr.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas mourned Sabaaneh and declared a general strike in the city in protest of his death and to condemn the ongoing Israeli attacks

Sabaaneh is the second Palestinian killed in Jenin over the last 24 hours. Tension in this city has been flaring between Israel and the Palestinians since March. The Israeli army had carried out dozens of raids on the city.

The Israeli army announced that it had arrested 1,500 Palestinians since March during daily activities and operations carried out in Palestinian towns and cities in the West Bank.

Palestine condemns the assassination of journalist by Israel.

