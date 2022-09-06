Kenya's Incoming President Ruto Pledges Economic Revival

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 14:30 Hits: 4

Kenya's incoming President William Ruto said his administration will prioritize economic turnaround, peace, reconciliation, and cohesion once he is sworn into office next week.

In a televised address to the nation soon after the Supreme Court declared he was validly elected as Kenya's fifth president, Ruto pledged to transform the economy, ensure growth was shared evenly, and unite the country after a fractious campaign season.

"The journey for transforming this country's economy and open opportunities for everyone regardless of ethnic origin, creed, gender, and political persuasion has begun," Ruto remarked.

Ruto was declared the winner of the presidential election by the head of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Aug. 15, after garnering 7.17 million or 50.49 percent of 14.1 million votes cast during the Aug. 9 polls.

His closest rival in the race Raila Odinga disputed Ruto's victory, citing electoral malpractices. Odinga and a host of civil society activists later filed petitions at the Supreme Court to overturn Ruto's victory but the seven-judge bench of the apex court in their ruling on Monday dismissed the consolidated petitions, citing a lack of tangible evidence.

By upholding Ruto as validly elected fifth Kenyan President, the apex court paved way for his swearing-in after one week as stipulated in the country's constitution.

Ruto, who made history by becoming Kenyan President in his first attempt, vowed to reach out to political competitors to build a united, prosperous, and democratic country.

"Now that the lengthy protracted electoral cycle has come to an end, I will extend a hand of friendship to my worthy competitors to build a society of hope, opportunity, and progress," said Ruto.

He pledged to build on the legacy of his predecessor, the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, besides ensuring that other national leaders are accorded respect and protection in their retirement.

Ruto said his administration will respect the rule of law, nurture political pluralism, and ensure independent institutions are adequately funded and shielded from meddling by the executive arm of government. During his hundred days in office, he will implement an ambitious framework to tackle youth unemployment and ease inflationary pressures on households.

