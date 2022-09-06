'End of an error': Liz Truss takes over as British PM

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 10:10 Hits: 2

IN THE PRESS – Tuesday, September 6: We look at the front pages of the UK's main newspapers as Liz Truss takes over from Boris Johnson as British prime minister. Many of the Conservative-supporting papers focus on Truss's message that she will "deliver" as the country reels from a series of crises. One tabloid, the Daily Star, calls this the "end of an error", referring to Johnson's hapless hold on power. Another tabloid, the Labour-supporting Daily Mirror, dismisses Truss's leadership victory as just the "same old Tories".

