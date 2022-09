Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 11:25 Hits: 6

According to conventional economic thinking, incoming British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic experiment with borrowing and spending will produce disaster. But, given how mysterious stagflation is, Truss’s unorthodox response to it should not be dismissed out of hand.

