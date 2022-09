Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022 17:39 Hits: 2

Sweden and Finland have announced plans to offer billions of dollars in guarantees to Nordic and Baltic power companies in an effort to prevent a financial crisis in the face of Europe’s energy crunch stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

