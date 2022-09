Category: World Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 03:46 Hits: 6

The former chairman of Tata Sons was traveling from Gujarat to Mumbai with three others. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/former-tata-sons-chair-cyrus-mistry-dies-in-car-crash/a-63017425?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf