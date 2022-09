Category: World Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 00:26 Hits: 5

Chileans resoundingly rejected a new constitution to replace a charter imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago, dealing a stinging setback to President Gabriel Boric who argued the document would have ushered in a new progressive era.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220905-chileans-reject-sweeping-new-leftist-constitution-in-referendum