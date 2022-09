Category: World Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 03:57 Hits: 6

The United Kingdom is set to announce its next prime minister on Monday (Sep 5) after Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak spent weeks rallying support among members of the Conservative Party.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/uk-prime-minister-race-liz-truss-rishi-sunak-conservative-boris-johnson-resignation-2920816