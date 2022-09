Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022 23:00 Hits: 4

Pakistani engineers are working to release water from one of the country’s largest lakes to protect a nearby city. But other communities are in the path of the diverted waters. Humanitarian needs in Pakistan are already “immense,” officials say.

