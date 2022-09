Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:34 Hits: 3

Surging energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have made it clear that the European Union needs a stronger, more unified, and more coherent common energy strategy. Many years of irresponsible and craven behavior by key players, particularly Germany, made today's crisis only a matter of time.

