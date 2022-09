Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 14:11 Hits: 6

In the eyes of most leaders of the Communist Party of China, Mikhail Gorbachev committed the unforgivable crime of causing the collapse of the Soviet Union. Despite more than three decades of success at avoiding a similar fate, China’s rulers are still spooked by his legacy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/chinese-rulers-fearful-of-gorbachev-legacy-by-minxin-pei-2022-09