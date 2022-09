Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022 05:06 Hits: 9

Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home.

