Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022 05:49 Hits: 9

Chileans are set for a historic decision on Sunday: stick with a market-friendly constitution dating back to military dictator Augusto Pinochet or approve a progressive new text that promises to shake up the Andean country's political and social fabric.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220904-chileans-head-to-polls-over-new-constitution-in-historic-crossroads