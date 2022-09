Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022 07:20 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on whether to ease the current indoor mask mandate in most public spaces will be announced by Wednesday (Sept 7), says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

