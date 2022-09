Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 07:25 Hits: 5

Russian authorities has designated rock musician Andrei Makarevich and five others as “foreign agents,” accusing them of unspecified political activities while allegedly receiving funding from Ukraine.

