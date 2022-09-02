'Donald Trump made Joe Biden's point for him': John Harwood drop kicks Republicans and then quits CNN

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 23:45 Hits: 5

Veteran CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood abruptly resigned from the network on Friday shortly after he unloaded on critics of President Joe Biden's primetime Thursday night speech in which Biden warned the American people of the existential and imminent dangers that former President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement pose to the United States.

Democrats "are standing by the message that President Biden offered. Of course it was a political speech. We're in a midterm reelection year. The issues that he's talking about are inherently political," Harwood said on the air while standing outside of the White House.

"But I think it's also important to say that the core point he made in that political speech about a threat to democracy is true," he continued. "Now that is something that is not easy for us as journalists to say. We’re brought up to believe there’s two different political parties with different points of view and we don’t take sides in honest disagreements between them. But that’s not what we are talking about. These are honest disagreements."

Harwood then threw down the gauntlet on Trump's right-wing cheerleaders:

The Republican party right now is led by a dishonest demagogue. Many, many Republicans are rallying behind his lies about the 2020 election and other things as well. And a significant portion, or a sufficient portion of the constituency that they're leading attacked the Capitol on January 6th. Violently.

By offering pardons or suggesting pardons for those people who violently attacked the Capitol, which you've been pointing out numerous times this morning, Donald Trump made Joe Biden's point for him.

Less than two hours later, precisely at noon, Harwood tweeted that he is leaving CNN:

Personal news: today's my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i've been lucky to serve the best in American media - St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what's next.

