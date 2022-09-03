The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Leaves at Least 18 Dead at Mosque

Category: World Hits: 4

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Leaves at Least 18 Dead at Mosque

According to the spokesman for the governor of Herat province, Hameedullah Motawakel, at least 18 people were killed and 23 others injured. 

RELATED: 
Afghanistan: UN Urged To Defend Rights of Women and Girls

Among the dead was Imam Mujib Rahman Ansari, Herat police spokesman Mahmoud Rasooli said, noting that some of his guards and civilians were killed on their way to the mosque.

For his part, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that "the country's strong and courageous religious scholar was martyred in a brutal attack" and called for the attack's perpetrators to be punished. 

The assassination of the pro-Taliban scholar is the second in less than a month. Rahimullah Haqqani was also a fatality in a suicide bombing at his madrassa in Kabul. ISIS later claimed responsibility for this attack. 

Afghanistan has suffered several attacks in recent months, although the Taliban argue that security in the country has improved after they took power around a year ago.

ISIS has launched several suicide bombings during Friday prayers, mainly targeting Shia Muslims.

Followers of Sunni Islam, the mainstream Islam in Afghanistan also followed by the Taliban, are attracted to the mosque in Herat. Although a Sunni Islamist group, ISIS maintains rivalry and ideological differences with the Taliban. 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Afghanistan-Bomb-Blast-Leaves-at-Least-18-Dead-at-Mosque-20220902-0016.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version