Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 06:15 Hits: 5

Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the most influential political figures of the 20th century, will be laid to rest in a relatively low-key ceremony and without the presence of the current Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/soviet-union-s-last-leader-mikhail-gorbachev-to-be-buried-in-moscow/a-63008492?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf