Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 06:42 Hits: 6

Germany's Bundeswehr is increasing its military presence in the Indo-Pacific — at a time when war rages closer to home, in Ukraine. But Berlin is seeking to demonstrate cooperation with its "value partners" in Australia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-military-ramps-up-presence-in-indo-pacific/a-63005063?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf