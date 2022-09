Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 05:17 Hits: 4

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of "counter-measures."

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220903-us-approves-1-1-billion-arms-package-for-taiwan-angering-china