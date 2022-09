Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 08:41 Hits: 7

JOHOR BARU: Two siblings were found dead in their bedroom after a fire broke out in their house here at Kampung Dato Sulaiman Menteri. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/09/03/two-siblings-killed-in-johor-house-fire