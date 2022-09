Category: World Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 21:23 Hits: 5

The release of the U.N.’s long-awaited report on human rights abuses in Xinjiang not only offers victims a chance for justice, but also reveals the limits of China’s increased influence.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2022/0902/UN-s-Xinjiang-report-A-stand-against-China-and-chance-for-justice?icid=rss