Category: World Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 10:33 Hits: 1

As the permanent venue for pursuing accountability for those who commit mass atrocities, the International Criminal Court is the crown jewel of the international justice system. But with its credibility having been eroded in recent years, stronger complementary policies are needed to help it fulfill its mission.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/international-criminal-court-turns-20-by-irwin-cotler-et-al-2022-09