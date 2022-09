Category: World Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 08:29 Hits: 9

Oil prices have fallen sharply over reports that Iran and Western countries are close to striking a deal that would lift sanctions on crude supply from Iran. Will global hopes for cheaper energy materialize?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/prospect-of-iran-nuclear-deal-raises-hopes-for-cheaper-oil/a-62996727?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf