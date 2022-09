Category: World Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 08:54 Hits: 8

Fifteen years after its launch, a Google Maps feature that lets people explore faraway places as though standing right there is providing a glimpse of the metaverse being heralded as the future of the internet. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/09/02/googles-immersive-street-view-could-be-glimpse-of-metaverse