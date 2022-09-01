Zombie Ice : Greenland's Melting Glacier to Raise Sea Levels Nearly 1 Foot, Double Previous Estimate

Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:36 Hits: 4

We speak with glaciologist David Bahr, who co-authored a shocking new study this week revealing Greenland’s melting ice sheet will likely contribute almost a foot to global sea level rise by the end of the century. The report, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, finds that even if the world were to halt all greenhouse gas emissions today, 120 trillion tons of Greenland’s “zombie ice” are doomed to melt. Bahr says if global emissions continue to rise, global sea level rise just from Greenland glacial melt could reach two-and-a-half feet. “The faster we can get to net zero, the better we will all be,” he says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/1/david_bahr_greenland_melting_ice_sheet