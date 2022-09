Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 09:26 Hits: 4

The pilots' union is demanding a pay rise for thousands of workers. Lufthansa said the union walked away from a "very good" offer. The planned strike will affect passenger and cargo flights.

