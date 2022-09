Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 09:45 Hits: 3

Chengdu, a city with a population of 21.2 million, will undergo four days of mass COVID-19 testing. The city recorded 157 new local infections on Thursday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-china-puts-major-city-under-lockdown/a-62989794?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf