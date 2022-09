Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 10:01 Hits: 6

In an exclusive interview with DW, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said China's growing military aggression toward Taiwan reflects Beijing's future strategy to invade the democratic island.

