Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 10:36 Hits: 5

Along with its glitzy red carpet opening, the Venice Film Festival kicked off with a powerful message from Ukraine's president. A look at this year's highlights, and what makes the film fest special.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/venice-film-fest-opens-with-adam-driver-satire/a-62959573?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf