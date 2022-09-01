Live: IAEA team pressing ahead with Zaporizhzhia plant visit despite ‘increased military activity’

Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 05:03 Hits: 3

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Thursday said his team of UN inspectors were “pressing ahead” with their visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite “increased military activity in the area”. The IAEA left Zaporizhzhia city for the much-awaited visit to the plant earlier Thursday. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220901-live-iaea-team-set-to-visit-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant-soon