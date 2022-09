Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 05:37 Hits: 4

A UN investigation into China's treatment of Muslim minorities in its vast Xinjiang region has reported torture, sexual abuse and possible crimes against humanity, but stopped short of describing it as genocide.

