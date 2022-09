Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 08:58 Hits: 4

While international aid has begun arriving in flood-devastated Pakistan, residents of the badly affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the north are struggling to access the aid. A FRANCE 24 team reporting from the Hassanabad district found women and children unable to elbow out the young and strong desperate to reach much-needed relief supplies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220901-pakistan-flood-victims-struggle-to-access-emergency-relief