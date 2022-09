Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 10:36 Hits: 4

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party widened its lead over its main rival, the reformist We Continue the Change (PP) a month ahead of the country's fourth parliamentary election in less than two years, an opinion poll showed on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/09/01/bulgaria039s-gerb-party-leads-ahead-of-oct-2-election--survey