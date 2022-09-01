The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Are the Democrats Bouncing Back?

As the US midterm elections draw closer, President Joe Biden and his party can tout recent major legislative victories, a strong labor market, and falling gasoline prices – and could also benefit from a backlash against controversial landmark decisions by a radically conservative Supreme Court. But although the campaign narrative may be shifting in the Democrats’ favor, America’s deep political polarization shows no sign of diminishing.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/are-the-democrats-bouncing-back

