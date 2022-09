Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 08:36 Hits: 4

After six months of unprecedented Western sanctions, Russia’s economic situation, though bad, is arguably better than most observers expected. This does not bode well for the outcome of the West’s financial war against the Kremlin.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/western-financial-sanctions-against-russia-less-effective-than-expected-by-jean-pisani-ferry-2022-08