Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 07:34 Hits: 4

A Russian paratrooper who fled his homeland after criticizing the invasion of Ukraine has entered France following official authorization that allowed him to leave the asylum seekers' waiting area at Charles de Gaulle Airport on August 30.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-paratrooper-ukraine-invasion-france-asylum/32012012.html